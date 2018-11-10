WEATHER ALERT:Freezing Warning In Effect Until 9 A.M.
Filed Under:Local TV, NASA
NASAs payload processing facility is seen at Wallops Island Flight Facility in Virginia on October 24, 2018. (Photo by Ivan Couronne / AFP) (Photo credit should read IVAN COURONNE/AFP/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The early bird gets the worm or… catches the rocket launch.

The Northrop Grumman’s Antares rocket is being launched from the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility on Nov. 15 at 4:49 a.m.

Depending on the weather, the rocket launch may be visible to residents throughout the East Coast of the United States.

If the weather is not favorable in your area, you can watch the rocket launch on the Wallops video and audio Ustream site. Coverage for the rocket launch begins Nov. 14 at 10:30 p.m.

