  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMCollege Football
    3:30 PMCollege Football
    7:00 PMEyewitness News Saturday
    7:30 PMInside Edition
    8:00 PMNCIS
    View All Programs
Filed Under:InstaStory, Local, Local TV, Philadelphia 76ers

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jimmy Butler is headed to Philadelphia, ending the weeks-long saga of him wanting out of Minnesota.

76ers Put End To Road Struggles With 100-94 Win At Indiana

A person with knowledge of the situation says Butler is being traded to the 76ers in a package that will send Dario Saric and Robert Covington to the Timberwolves.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday because the trade had not yet been announced by either team and was still pending NBA approval.

The Athletic first reported the agreement.

The trade will give Philadelphia a star trio, with Butler joining Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

Embiid Leads 76ers Past Clippers 122-113

Butler told the Timberwolves in September he wanted to be traded, and it took weeks for the team to find a deal it would accept.

Butler averaged 21.3 points in 10 games for Minnesota this season.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s