Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Break out the flannel pajamas, the Philadelphia area is in for its first sub-freezing night of the season.

A Freezing Warning is in effect until 9 a.m. Sunday for Philadelphia and Delaware Counties in Pennsylvania and Camden, Gloucester, Salem, Atlantic, and Cape May Counties in New Jersey.

A forecast low temperature of 30 degrees in the city would be the coldest since April 11th.

Expect temperatures in the surrounding suburbs to drop into the mid to upper 20’s by daybreak Sunday.

Crops and other sensitive vegetation left unprotected will be damaged or killed.