PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Reese’s continues to expand the ways you can eat your favorite chocolate and peanut butter combination.

Reese’s announced Reese’s Thins will be hitting the shelves in March 2019.

The Reese’s Thin is 40 percent thinner than your regular Reese’s.

The new Reese’s option comes individually wrapped in a bag.

The company says it’s the perfect way to hide Reese’s around your house.