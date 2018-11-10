Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police are asking the public for help identifying two vehicles suspected of hitting a man and leaving the scene in the Tacony section of the city.

The incident happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. at Cottman and Torresdale Avenues.

According to police, a 50-year-old man was crossing Cottman Avenue in the crosswalk when he was struck by a female driver in a grey Toyota Camry turning northbound on Torresdale Avenue. She continued northbound, according to officials.

Police say the man was then hit by a Hispanic male driver in a dark-colored Mitsubishi Gallant with tinted windows traveling westbound on Cottman Avenue.

Police say both drivers fled the area.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the vehicles and operators of these vehicles is asked to contact AID at 215-685-3180 or call 911.