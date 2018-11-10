Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police are asking the public for help identifying two vehicles suspected of hitting a man and leaving the scene in the Tacony section of the city.

The incident happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. at Cottman and Torresdale Avenues.

According to police, a 50-year-old man was crossing Cottman Avenue in the crosswalk when he was struck by a female driver in a grey Toyota Camry turning northbound on Torresdale Avenue. She continued northbound, according to officials.

tacony hit and run vehicles 2018 11 10 10 23 34 Police Release Images Of Suspected Vehicles After Man Struck Twice, Killed In Hit And Run In Tacony

Credit: CBS3

Police say the man was then hit by a Hispanic male driver in a dark-colored Mitsubishi Gallant with tinted windows traveling westbound on Cottman Avenue.

Police say both drivers fled the area.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the vehicles and operators of these vehicles is asked to contact AID at 215-685-3180 or call 911.

