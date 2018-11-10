Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man is hospitalized following a hit-and-run in Center City on Saturday morning.

The incident happened at approximately 9:29 a.m.

Police say the man, 59, was attempting to cross Market and 21st Streets when he was struck by a white pickup truck.

The truck fled the scene traveling eastbound on Market Street.

The victim is in critical condition at Hahnemann University Hospital.

Police are investigating.