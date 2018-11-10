  • CBS 3On Air

Credit: CBS3

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Tis’ the season!

The Rothman Orthopaedics Ice Rink at Dilworth Park in Center City is now open.

The ice rink kicked off the winter season Saturday afternoon with a Fire and Ice event.

The event began at 11 a.m. with chili tastings in the Rothman Orthopaedics Cabin.

There was also an ice sculpture demonstration and fire performances from Madeleine Belle from 12 to 2 p.m.

The ice skating rink and cabin will be open seven days a week from Nov. 9 through Feb. 24, 2019.

For hours and information click here.

