PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new report from the Centers for Disease Control finds gun deaths are on the rise nationwide.

This is after decades of reported decline in deaths caused by firearms.

During 2015 and 2016, there were more than 27,000 homicides involving firearms and nearly 50,000 suicides involving firearms. Researchers stated that while firearm-related homicides were on the decline in the past decade, there has been a gradual increase in firearm-related suicides.

That’s the highest level recorded since 2006 and 2007.

In 2015 and 2016, guns were used in 74 percent of all recorded homicides.

“It is too soon to know whether recent increases in firearm homicide rates represent a short-term fluctuation or the beginning of a longer-term trend,” researchers in the study noted.

The report noted that the rates of firearm homicides varied drastically by location.