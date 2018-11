Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman was killed after being shot in front of a store in North Philadelphia On Friday evening.

Police say the shooting happened on the 400 block of West Diamond Street around 7:30 p.m.

Police say a woman was found shot in the back outside of a store.

She was transported to Temple University Hospital and died a short time later.

No arrests have yet been made.