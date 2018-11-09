Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police have identified a 15-year-old that was killed in a triple shooting in South Philadelphia on Thursday night.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. on the 1200 block of S. 15th Street in the Point Breeze section of the city.

Police say 15-year-old Trevonte Marks died after being shot six times.

Two others were shot, including a 20-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy.

“It’s sad that you see these young people being gunned down like this,” said Commissioner Richard Ross. “I don’t know what grade he’s in or what school he attends, but this is so tragic it just plays itself out over and over again across this city and across this country.”

The 20-year-old was shot in the leg and is listed in stable condition at the hospital.

The teen is listed in critical condition after suffering a gunshot wound to his right side.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.