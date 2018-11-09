Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

GLASSBORO, N.J. (CBS) — Rowan University has announced that the school will establish a formal, written policy regarding sports bras after an article stirred up backlash on social media.

The Odyssey Online article, titled “A Recent Sports Bra Suspension At Rowan University Has Gotten Female Athletes Outraged,” accused Rowan of both establishing and enforcing a policy that restricted women athletes from wearing sports bras without shirts during training.

It was reported that women athletes were expected to wear shirts over their sports bras as to not distract male athletes or attract unwanted attention, according to the article.

“If you’re running in a sports bra, then you must be asking for it, right?” the article wrote on Thursday.

University officials immediately addressed the issue with a Facebook post that declared the article to have misinterpreted a current verbal policy.

“Rowan’s Athletic Department has had a longstanding verbal protocol that all athletes must wear shirts, even during practices. The verbal policy was adopted as a matter of keeping a level of standards throughout its men’s and women’s programs,” university officials said.

According to those officials, new staff relayed the policy to students in an inaccurate manner which led to confusion. That confusion spread and turned into a fierce backlash against the university’s protocol.

“As women, we are constantly reminded that we should be ashamed or embarrassed about our bodies. It’s 2018, and yet women are still being objectified with their physical appearance,” the author of the Odyssey Online article writes.

The article forced university officials to realize that the verbal policy was not the best way to communicate standards and have taken action to create a written policy so that future confusion on the issue of sports bras can be avoided.

“By clarifying our support of women’s athletics and its student-athletes, Rowan strongly affirms its commitment to ensuring that women are able to train and perform at the highest levels,” officials added.

Women athletes at Rowan University will be allowed to continue to wear sports bras without shirts during practice.