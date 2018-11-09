BREAKING:1 Dead, Another Injured After UPS Truck, Vehicle Collide On Route 72 In Burlington County, Officials Say
Filed Under:Local, Local TV
Developing-Story 2016

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

WOODLAND, N.J. (CBS) — One person is dead and another person has been injured after a UPS truck and at least one other vehicle collided on Route 72 in Burlington County on Friday evening.

The accident happened around 5:40 p.m. on Route 72 and Savoy Boulevard in Woodland.

The UPS truck was initially reported to be on fire.

Fire crews are also on scene and are beginning to shut down the road.

The injured person has been taken to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Trauma Division. That person’s condition is not yet known.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com as this story develops. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s