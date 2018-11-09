Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

WOODLAND, N.J. (CBS) — One person is dead and another person has been injured after a UPS truck and at least one other vehicle collided on Route 72 in Burlington County on Friday evening.

The accident happened around 5:40 p.m. on Route 72 and Savoy Boulevard in Woodland.

The UPS truck was initially reported to be on fire.

Fire crews are also on scene and are beginning to shut down the road.

The injured person has been taken to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Trauma Division. That person’s condition is not yet known.

