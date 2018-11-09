Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PENNSVILLE, N.J. (CBS) — Mysterious music in the middle of the night is plaguing several South Jersey communities, and where this music is coming from has law enforcement agencies perplexed.

It’s a noise that’s plagued Salem County residents along the Delaware River for months.

“It’s just a severe bass thumping,” said Bruce Hampton, of Pennsville.

Hampton’s wife, Carol, took video about a week-and-a-half ago from the riverfront in Pennsville where you can hear above the gentle lapping waves, a cross-river audio invasion that’s driving people nuts.

“Anytime between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m., it could be any kind of music, usually it’s like a loud beat,” said Hampton.

During the month of October, police in Pennsville and nearby towns received nearly 60 complaints, but nobody knows where exactly the music is coming from. Police in Delaware can’t find the source and the Coast Guard told police it’s not a ship. The best anyone can guess, it’s a person or people with cars in an industrial area.

“I think it’s a group of individuals that have custom speaker systems in their cars and they’re meeting at certain places and times, and they could be competing to see who has the best speaker system,” said Pennsville Police Chief Allen Cummings.

Cummings says his family has been woken up early in the morning to the music, which he believes is related to a similar noise complaint coming from South Philadelphia over the summer. The music has not been heard this week, so maybe they’ve finally pulled the plug.

“I think it’s funny, but unfortunately some people are getting woken up by it,” said Hampton. “But other than that, I think it’s a good prank, it’ll be interesting if they ever catch them.”

“With Monday being a holiday, who knows, maybe they are going to meet up again,” said Cummings.