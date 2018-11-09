BREAKING:1 Dead, Another Injured After UPS Truck, Vehicle Collide On Route 72 In Burlington County, Officials Say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Wedding bells are ringing for singer John Mellencamp and actress Meg Ryan. They’re engaged!

Ryan shared the news on her Instagram account.

The post included a drawing of what appears to be the couple holding hands.

They have been dating on and off for the past 10 years.

Ryan was previously married to actor Dennis Quaid while Mellencamp has been married three previous times.

