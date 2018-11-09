Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man has died after being struck by two vehicles in a hit-and-run in the Tacony section of the city, Philadelphia Police say.

The incident happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. at Cottman and Torresdale Avenues.

According to police, a 51-year-old man was crossing Cottman Avenue in the crosswalk when he was struck by a female driver in a grey Ford Fusion turning northbound on Torresdale Avenue.

Police say the man was then hit by a male driver in a dark-colored Mitsubishi traveling westbound on Cottman Avenue.

Police say both drivers fled the area.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

