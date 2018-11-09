Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Northeast Philadelphia man’s goodbye dance for his late wife is warming the hearts of many on social media.

Kathleen Toner, who was laid to rest Wednesday, loved the Mummers. Her husband, Richie Toner Sr., honored his wife’s memory by doing the Mummers strut.

The McCafftery Funeral Home & Crematory shared the video of Toner’s dance Thursday.

“Let me ask you something. If you were married for 50 years, and your spouse loved the Mummers…would you do the Mummers strut for him/her before they are laid to rest,” the funeral home posted on Facebook.

In the video, Toner is backed by a band as he struts to-and-fro to the music.

The gesture is being well received on social media as people send condolences and best wishes to Toner and his family.