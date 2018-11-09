WEATHER ALERT:Coastal Flood Advisory Philadelphia And Immediate Suburbs
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Delaware County Emergency Services has resolved a problem that prevented residents from dialing 911 on their landline phones.

Officials said that cellphones were not affected during the outage, but it is reported to have been an issue on Verizon’s end.

All landline calls to 911 are working so residents should feel free to call emergency services as they normally would if necessary.

Last week, Philadlephia residents reported a similar issue that was connected to Verizon’s service. The issue was resolved after sixteen hours.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s