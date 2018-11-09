Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Delaware County Emergency Services has resolved a problem that prevented residents from dialing 911 on their landline phones.

Officials said that cellphones were not affected during the outage, but it is reported to have been an issue on Verizon’s end.

All landline calls to 911 are working so residents should feel free to call emergency services as they normally would if necessary.

Last week, Philadlephia residents reported a similar issue that was connected to Verizon’s service. The issue was resolved after sixteen hours.