BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A Berks County man has admitted to secretly taking upskirt pictures of dozens of women at stores across the area, including the King of Prussia Mall, according to the Berks County District Attorney’s Office.

Police say Eric Milus targeted at least 31 women since May.

Investigators have only identified three victims so far, including a 15-year-old girl.

When officers arrested Milus, he gave them his phone and confessed to taking the pictures, say authorities.

See below for all the locations Milus allegedly targeted:

Saturday – May 12, 2018 @ Target in Exeter Township (pink skirt)

Saturday – May 12, 2018 @ PetCo in Spring Township (blue dress with pink flowers)

Tuesday – May 15, 2018 @ Berkshire Mall (Victim #3)

Monday – May 21, 2018 @ Giant in Sinking Spring (grey dress with white dots)

Friday – May 25, 2018 @ Walmart in Exeter Township (black dress with white flowers)

Friday – May 25, 2018 @ Berkshire Mall (black dress)

Friday – May 25, 2018 @ Berkshire Mall (black and white striped skirt)

Saturday – May 26, 2018 @ Berkshire Mall (black dress with white flowers)

Saturday – May 26, 2018 @ Lowe’s in Sinking Spring (blue dress)

Sunday – May 27, 2018 @ Dick’s in Spring Township (purple skirt)

Sunday – May 27, 2018 @ Giant in Wyomissing (white skirt)

Sunday – May 27, 2018 @ Berkshire Mall (red shorts)

Monday – May 28, 2018 @ New York Bagelry in Spring Township (tan skirt)

Monday – May 28, 2018 @ Giant in Wyomissing (orange shorts)

Thursday – June 7, 2018 @ Giant in Lancaster (black shorts)

Thursday – June 7, 2018 @ Park City Mall (black skirt)

Saturday – June 9, 2018 @ Giant in Sinking Spring (Victim #2)

Saturday – June 9, 2018 @ Dick’s in Spring Township (white, grey and black shorts)

Saturday – June 9, 2018 @ Berkshire Mall (grey dress)

Saturday – June 9, 2018 @ Mama’s Pizza in Sinking Spring (black dress)

Thursday – June 14, 2018 @ Home Goods in Lancaster (white dress)

Saturday – June 16, 2018 @ Wegman’s in Collegeville (blue jean skirt)

Saturday – June 16, 2018 @ Nordstrom’s in King of Prussia (blue, white and orange dress)

Saturday – June 16, 2018 @ King of Prussia Mall (black dress)

Saturday – June 16, 2018 @ King of Prussia Mall (black and white dress)

Saturday – June 16, 2018 @ King of Prussia Mall (black skirt)

Saturday – June 16, 2018 @ Wegman’s in Malvern (black dress)

Saturday – June 16, 2018 @ Penn Avenue in West Reading (black and pink print dress)

Saturday – June 16, 2018 @ Penn Avenue in West Reading (black dress)

Saturday – June 16, 2018 @ Penn Avenue in West Reading (yellow dress)

Sunday – June 17, 2018 @ Lowe’s in Spring Township (Victim #1)