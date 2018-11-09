  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The city of Philadelphia announced the details of its 2018 Philly Holiday Festival Friday.

The festival includes 16 signature events — from light shows to shopping and the big Christmas tree Lighting. The City hall tree lighting is set for Wednesday, Nov. 28.

Most of the events begin on or right after Thanksgiving.

Check out the full list of events here.

Several highlights include:

  • The Franklin Square Holiday Festival (Nov. 15- Dec. 31
  • Christmas Village open-air market (Nov. 22 – Dec. 24)
  • Macy’s Christmas Light Show and Dickens Village (Nov. 23- Dec. 25)
  • The Comcast Holiday Spectacular (Nov. 22 – Jan. 1)
  • The Christmas Tree Stand Holiday Market at Cherry Street Pier (Nov. 23- Dec. 24)

And best of all, every event is free!

