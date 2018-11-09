Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — There has been a baby boom at Chester County Hospital in West Chester after an iconic Philadelphia Eagles win.

9 Months After Eagles’ Win, Super Bowl Babies Being Born

The hospital says the month of October ended with 255 births — a record number.

It was the highest number in 15 years.

Cases Of Salmonella Found In Raw Turkey Soar In NJ, Pa., Del. As Thanksgiving Nears

The births come nine months after the Eagles won the Super Bowl.