Recently processed turkeys that were raised on the farm are seen at Springfield Farm November 17, 2012 in Sparks, Maryland. Thanksgiving will be celebrated by Americans this coming Thursday which commemorates a 17th century celebration between European settlers and the native inhabitants in North America. AFP PHOTO/Brendan SMIALOWSKI (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) — Thanksgiving is quickly approaching and cases of salmonella in raw turkey products are soaring. Now, the Delaware Department of Health is advising community members of best practices to stay safe and healthy.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed 74 new cases of salmonella in raw turkey — which has resulted in one death — after an outbreak was declared in July.

Seventeen of those cases happened in the tri-state area with eight people sickened in New Jersey, another eight sickened in Pennsylvania, and one person sickened in Delaware.

The CDC announced the outbreak in July, but more people have gotten sick, bringing the total to 164 in 35 states. One person in California has died, and 63 people have been hospitalized.

The outbreak started in November 2017. It’s unclear where the turkey at the center of this outbreak came from, as there doesn’t appear to be one centralized distributor, the agency said. This could mean that “it might be widespread in the turkey industry.”

Lab tests show that the salmonella came from a variety of products, including ground turkey and turkey patties. Tests showed that it’s also been in live turkeys and pet food.

The US Department of Agriculture and the CDC have been working with the industry, asking what steps could be taken to reduce this kind of contamination, and the investigation is ongoing.

Symptoms of salmonella infection include fever, diarrhea and stomach cramps, and they usually last four to seven days. Most people recover without treatment. In rare cases, the infection can cause death if a patient is not treated promptly with antibiotics.

There are an estimated 1.2 million salmonella cases in the United States annually, and various foods are to blame for about 1 million of those illnesses, according to the CDC.

The CDC said that if you plan to handle raw turkey, make sure you are extra careful: Wash your hands after touching it. Cook products thoroughly to avoid getting sick. Thaw turkeys in the refrigerator, not on the counter.

