PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A one-car crash on Kelly Drive left a driver in critical condition and shut down the roadway for hours overnight. His male passenger walked away with minor injuries.

It happened just after 2 a.m. Friday on Kelly Drive just north of Boathouse Row.

Philadelphia Police say a high performance BMW M3 was traveling southbound at a high-rate-of-speed. The car went airborne, crossed into the northbound lane, went up an embankment into some trees, hit a rock wall, fell back onto the roadway onto its roof and caught fire.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and the pulled the driver out. The passenger was able to get out on his own. Paramedics transported both men to Hahnemann Hospital. Capt. Tom Davidson said it is incredible that no one was killed.

“This is a pretty bad one, especially a one-vehicle accident,” Davidson said. “It’s kind of a miracle that they got them out alive.”

Police say the passenger was very disoriented and told officers that there might have been a woman in the car as well. Officers and firefighters conducted an extensive search up the embankment, but it did not turn up anyone.

Investigators are looking into whether the driver was impaired in some way.