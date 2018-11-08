GLASSBORO, N.J. (CBS) – Rowan University police have arrested a Vineland man after two students were held at gunpoint and robbed outside Bozorth Hall over the weekend, according to university officials.

It happened during the early morning hours of Nov. 4.

According to the university newspaper, The Whit, two students were robbed on campus around 1 a.m.

The Whit says the suspect stole the students’ cell phones and fled in a car.

University officials tell CBS Philly that a 19-year-old Vineland man was arrested on Wednesday night.

He’s being charged with armed robbery, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of a weapon on a college campus and theft.