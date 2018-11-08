BREAKING:Teen Dead, 2 Others Injured After Triple Shooting In Philly
By Brandon Longo
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Rowan University

GLASSBORO, N.J. (CBS) – Rowan University police have arrested a Vineland man after two students were held at gunpoint and robbed outside Bozorth Hall over the weekend, according to university officials.

It happened during the early morning hours of Nov. 4.

According to the university newspaper, The Whit, two students were robbed on campus around 1 a.m.

The Whit says the suspect stole the students’ cell phones and fled in a car.

University officials tell CBS Philly that a 19-year-old Vineland man was arrested on Wednesday night.

He’s being charged with armed robbery, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of a weapon on a college campus and theft.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s