LOCK HAVEN, Pa. (CBS) — A Pennsylvania university will allow students to live with their dogs this spring semester.

In an effort to enhance students’ comfortability, Lock Haven University will introduce a pet-friendly residence hall for the spring 2019 semester, the University announced Tuesday.

“Students who are comfortable where they live have greater success and pets are a great source of comfort to many students,” LHU North Hall Residence Hall Director Emmy Borst said.

“Studies show that students who feel at home on campus are the students that thrive both socially and academically,” Borst said.

Lock Haven University hopes the move will enhance the student experience and may entice more applicants in the future.

“It is about providing opportunities and options for our students,” Vice President of Enrollment Management and Student Affairs Tyana Lange said. “We want all students to be engaged and happy with their Haven experience. Allowing students to bring their pets helps them feel more at home and hopefully help them transition successfully to college life.”

Eligible pets must be at least six months of age and have lived with the resident or resident’s family for at least three months.

There is a strict guideline on what type of pets are allowed: cats, dogs under 40 pounds with breed restrictions, rabbits, hamsters, gerbils, guinea pigs and fish are all permissible.

Interested students must submit an application that includes photos of the animal and current vaccination records and a certificate of spay or neuter for cats and dogs.

Pets will only be permitted in North Hall.