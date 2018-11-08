Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia police officer was released from the hospital today after he was wounded in the line of duty.

Officer Paul Sulock and his partner interrupted a confrontation between two men in Kensington on Wednesday morning.

One of those men fired and hit Sulock in the leg.

Despite the gunshot wound, police say Sulock chased down one of the suspects. His actions did not go unnoticed by his peers.

“That was just amazing what he displayed yesterday,” said Roosevelt Poplar, the vice president of the Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police. “His training kicked in, and he continued to pursue the suspect, apprehended him, and thank God everything turned out the way it turned out for him.”

Both suspects are now in custody.