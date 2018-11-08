PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Tuskegee Airman living in Philadelphia says each day he’s proud to tell his story, hoping it inspires others.

“It’s a great experience putting this uniform on,” Nathan Thomas told Eyewitness News.

Thomas, 92, was recognized Thursday night for his service at a fundraising gala on City Avenue for Simpson House. Located down the street on Belmont Avenue, the home houses the elderly, including those who live so long their money eventually runs out.

“I enjoy being there. I didn’t know it was so good at my age at 92,” Thomas said with a smile.

Thomas lives with his wife Lolia and they married 67 years ago. She says Tuskegee Airmen across the country are finally getting the recognition they deserve. For decades, Thomas and his fellow Tuskegee Airmen received no credit for help during World War II.

Now, Thomas is helping raise money for Simpson House for others who are less fortunate so they are able to find a home and not have to worry about money becoming scarce.

“We turned out to be some of the greatest pilots that ever flew in World War II,” Thomas said.