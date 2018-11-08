From left to right: Troopers Thomas O’Connor and Christopher Warwick (Credit: New Jersey State Police)

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Two New Jersey State troopers quickly jumped into action to save a man’s life after they found him unconscious inside a burning car.

Troopers Thomas O’Connor and Christopher Warwick were called to the scene of a possible crash on Route 42 on Sunday night.

That’s where they found a burning car that had crashed into a guardrail. They say the driver was unconscious and still had his foot on the accelerator.

The two troopers were able to rescue the driver seconds before the car became fully engulfed in flames.

Once out the car, the driver regained consciousness and was not injured.

There is no word on what caused the crash.