CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — A missing New Jersey teenage boy was spotted at a train station in Camden over the weekend.

Mountain Lakes Police say 15-year-old Thomas Kolding was seen at the Walter Rand Transportation Center in Camden last Saturday afternoon. Thomas was seen wearing an orange and black striped hooded sweatshirt and a camouflage jacket with dark pants, and carrying a blue Adidas backpack.

Thomas has been missing since Oct. 30. Police say he initially traveled by train from Denville to Newark-Broad Street Station and then to New York Penn Station.

Thomas is described as a 5-foot-3 white male, weighing 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Thomas’ whereabouts is asked to call police at 973-334-1413.