PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Miller High Life is taking a literal approach to their slogan “The Champagne of Beers” this holiday season.

For a limited time, Miller High Life will be available in 750-milliliter champagne-style bottles.

They reportedly look like an upscale 40-ounce bottle with a tapered neck wrapped in gold foil. However, unlike real champagne, the Miller High Life champagne bottles are sealed with a typical bottle cap, not a cork.

In previous years, the champagne bottles were only available for sale in Milwaukee and Chicago. But for the first time ever, the champagne bottles will be available nationwide.

The bottles will be available for a limited time during the holiday season for $3.49 at participating grocery stories, liquor stores, and bars that currently carry Miller High Life.