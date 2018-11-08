BREAKING:Philadelphia Archdiocese Creates Compensation Fund For Clergy Sex Abuse Victims
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was killed after being struck by a school bus in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia on Wednesday evening.

The accident happened at Allegheny and Aramingo Avenues around 5:30 p.m.

Police say the school bus was traveling westbound on Allegheny Avenue when it struck 40-year-old Daniel Smith, who wandered into traffic.

Smith was transported to Hahnemann University Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

No children were on the school bus at the time.

 

