HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS/AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered all commonwealth flags throughout the state to be thrown at half-staff following the deadly shooting at a bar in California.

All commonwealth flags will be flown at half-staff until sunset on Saturday.

Authorities say 28-year-old Ian David Long, a former machine gunner and veteran of the war in Afghanistan, shot and killed 12 people before taking his own life at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, California.

Per an order from the White House, the United States Flag has been ordered to fly at half-staff until sunset on Saturday.

