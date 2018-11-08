Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS/AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has signed a measure barring the purchase of firearms parts used to make untraceable weapons, or so-called ghost guns.

The Democratic governor signed the new law Thursday in Trenton.

It’s the latest gun-control measure enacted by the Democrat-led Legislature and governor since he took office in January. Murphy signed a half-dozen bills in June aimed at tightening already strict gun laws.

“Today, I am proud to sign a bill into law that will continue making our communities, families, and brave men and women of law enforcement safer,” Murphy said. “Ghost guns can be created by anyone with a computer and access to a 3D printer, giving the public at large the ability to build their own unregistered, unsafe, and untraceable firearm. Now, thanks to the Legislative sponsors who worked to quickly make this bill a reality, kits to assemble ghost guns will no longer be allowed in New Jersey.”

The new law bars the purchase of separate parts or kits that could be used to manufacture a firearm not traceable by law enforcement. Lawmakers say the measure will “arm our court system” with the ability to block criminals from using technology to make weapons.

Murphy called for a new round of gun control measures in response to Pittsburgh synagogue shooting last month.

