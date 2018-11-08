BREAKING:13 Killed, Including Deputy And Gunman, At Bar In Thousand Oaks
Credit: Delaware State Police

WILMINGTON (CBS) – Delaware State Police is looking for a man they say stole a church volunteer’s purse during Sunday mass.

The theft happened at St. Helena’s Church, located at 610 Philadelphia Pike in Wilmington, on Sunday around noon.

Police say the 74-year-old church volunteer placed her purse on a chair in the Sacristy as she assisted with preparations for mass. That’s when surveillance cameras captured the suspect surveying the room and fleeing with her purse, according to police.

The suspect is described as a bearded, heavy-set white male, 25 to 35 years of age, wearing a black coat, blue jeans, baseball hat and blue and white sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding the identity or whereabouts of the pictured suspect is asked to contact Cpl. J. Joannides at Troop 1 by calling 302-761-6677.

