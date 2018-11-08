Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

VOORHEES, N.J. (CBS) — A sixth case of adenovirus has been confirmed at the Voorhees Pediatric Facility, the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services announced Thursday.

Health officials say the strain found at the facility is Type 3, which tends to be a less strong strain. It is not the same strain identified at the Wanaque Center in northern New Jersey.

“The Camden County Health Department and the New Jersey Department of Health have been working with the facility to provide infection control recommendations and identify other possible cases,” said Freeholder Carmen Rodriguez, liaison to the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services. “Two site visits have been conducted to date, and the county Communicable Disease Unit will continue to assist the Voorhees Pediatric facility and state as needed through this investigation.”

No deaths have occurred and none of the patients are in critical condition.

There are more than 49 types of adenovirus which commonly circulate in the late summer and early fall. Adenovirus is a respiratory virus which can cause mild or serious illness, though serious illness is less common. Symptoms may include common cold, sore throat, bronchitis, pneumonia, diarrhea, pink eye, fever, bladder inflammation or infection, inflammation of the stomach and intestines and neurological disease.