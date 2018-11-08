PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – New Jersey Lottery officials say two Powerball tickets worth $50,000 were sold matching four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn for Wednesday night.

The winning tickets were sold at:

Camden County: Valley Discount, 598 Chews Landing Rd., Lindenwold

Hudson County: Garden State News, 456 Broadway, Bayonne.

The winning numbers for the Wednesday, Nov. 7 drawing were: 26, 28, 34, 42 and 50. The Red Power Ball number was 25. The Multiplier number was 02.

Officials say if the winning tickets had been purchased with the Power Play Multiplier option, they would have been worth $100,000.

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $92,000,000 for the next drawing to be held Saturday, Nov. 10.