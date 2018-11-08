BREAKING:13 Killed, Including Deputy And Gunman, At Bar In Thousand Oaks
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for three suspects after nearly a dozen vehicles were broken into inside a parking lot in the Spring Garden section of Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Police say it happened on Nov. 2 around 5 a.m.

multiple theft from auto 1900 mount vernon st dc 18 09 046189 3 Suspects Break Into Nearly Dozen Vehicles Inside Spring Garden Parking Lot, Philadelphia Police Say

(credit: Philadelphia Police Department)

According to police, two men and an unknown third person were captured on surveillance video breaking into 11 vehicles inside a parking lot at 1900 Mount Vernon Street.

Police say the suspects broke the vehicle door windows and then rummaged through the cars, taking items.

If you have any information about this incident, call police at 215-686-3093/3094.

