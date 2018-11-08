Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

ALLOWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Two people were struck by a vehicle while riding their bikes in Salem County on Thursday afternoon.

Authorities say crews were called to Watsons Mill Road in Alloway Township around 4 p.m. for a person hit by a vehicle.

Authorities say a man and a woman were riding their bikes when they were hit by the car.

The man was flown to Cooper Hospital, while the woman was transported by ambulance to the same hospital.

Both are expected to survive.

The car stayed at the scene.