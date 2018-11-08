Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

LAKEWOOD, N.J. (CBS/AP) – New Jersey health officials have confirmed two more cases of measles in Ocean County.

The latest confirmed cases bring the total to six.

Health Officials Warning About Potential Measles Exposure At Newark Liberty International Airport

Officials say the infected people may have exposed others to the disease while they were at sites in Lakewood between Oct. 25-31.

Anyone who visited the following locations may have been exposed to measles:

Schul Satmar, 405 Forest Avenue, Lakewood, NJ 08701 October 28 – November 1 between 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily October 28 – October 31 between 6:30 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. (morning of Nov. 1) November 1 between 6:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.

CHEMED Health Center, 1771 Madison Ave, Lakewood, NJ 08701 October 30 between 9:20 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. November 1 from 10:15 p.m. to close

Office of Dr. Eli Eilenberg, 150 James St, Lakewood, NJ 08701 October 31 between 11:15 a.m. and 2:45 p.m.

Four Corners Bagel & Café, 150 James St, Lakewood, NJ 08701 October 31 between 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.



The state health department considers this an outbreak of measles in the community.

NJ Health Department Issues Measles Warning For Residents In Camden, Burlington Counties

Anyone who suspects they were exposed should call a health care provider before going to a medical office or emergency department so special arrangements can be made for an evaluation. This also protects other people and medical staff from possible infection.

Measles is a highly contagious disease. Symptoms include rash, high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)