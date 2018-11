Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – A woman was hospitalized after a large tree fell onto a car in Camden County on Wednesday evening.

It happened on the 200 block of Warwick Road in Stratford.

Chopper 3 was over the scene as crews worked to remove the tree.

Officials tell CBS3 that a woman was inside the vehicle and was transported to an area hospital. She’s listed in stable condition.

