TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — State Sen. Jeff Van Drew defeated his staunchly pro-Donald Trump rival to pick up a House seat for Democrats in southern New Jersey’s 1st District.

Van Drew, a dentist and veteran state lawmaker, emerged victorious Tuesday over Republican Seth Grossman.

Van Drew’s win marks the first time in more than two decades that Democrats have won control of the seat. Republican Rep. Frank LoBiondo announced his retirement after 12 terms.

Van Drew has a conservative voting record in the Democrat-led state Senate and has served in the Legislature since 2002.

Grossman is an attorney and former Atlantic City councilman and Atlantic County officeholder. He said he was running to help Trump in Congress.

