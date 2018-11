Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter



WASHINGTON (CBS) – Despite losing the House, President Donald Trump is celebrating the outcome of the midterm elections.

He tweeted Tuesday night, “Tremendous success tonight. Thank you to all!”

Tremendous success tonight. Thank you to all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2018

The President even called house democratic leader Nancy Pelosi to extend his congratulations.