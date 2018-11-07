Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating after they say an elderly man was shot inside his home on Wednesday night.

It happened on the 3600 block of N. Marvine Street around 6 p.m.

Police say a 76-year-old man was shot in the right arm by an unknown suspect while sitting in his home.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he’s listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.