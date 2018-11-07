Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Philadelphia Police officer was shot in Kensington on Wednesday morning.

Multiple people have been taken into custody in the area of where the officer was shot, but there is no word if the shooter was arrested.

The shooting happened near G and Madison Streets In Kensington, shortly after 11 a.m.

Chopper 3 was over the scene where a massive police response could be seen.

The officer was reportedly shot in the leg and taken to Temple Hospital. The officer is in stable condition.

Police are still searching for the gunman.

