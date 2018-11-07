BREAKING:Philadelphia Police Officer Shot In Kensington
Filed Under:Local, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Philadelphia Police officer was shot in Kensington on Wednesday morning.

Multiple people have been taken into custody in the area of where the officer was shot, but there is no word if the shooter was arrested.

The shooting happened near G and Madison Streets In Kensington, shortly after 11 a.m.

Chopper 3 was over the scene where a massive police response could be seen.

The officer was reportedly shot in the leg and taken to Temple Hospital. The officer is in stable condition.

Police are still searching for the gunman.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for more on this developing story. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s