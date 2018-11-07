  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMSurvivor
    9:01 PMSEAL Team
    10:00 PMCriminal Minds
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia Police

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two people were fatally shot inside a home in the Fairhill section of Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon in what appears to be a murder-suicide, Philadelphia Police say.

The shooting happened at a home on the 3300 block of North Howard Street around 4:45 p.m.

According to police, the two men were found on the home’s second floor.

A 47-year-old man was shot once in the head and pronounced dead at the scene. Another man in his 30s was shot eight times in the chest and once in the head. He was taken to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.

A weapon was recovered at the scene.

There is no word yet on their identities.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s