Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two people were fatally shot inside a home in the Fairhill section of Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon in what appears to be a murder-suicide, Philadelphia Police say.

The shooting happened at a home on the 3300 block of North Howard Street around 4:45 p.m.

According to police, the two men were found on the home’s second floor.

A 47-year-old man was shot once in the head and pronounced dead at the scene. Another man in his 30s was shot eight times in the chest and once in the head. He was taken to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.

A weapon was recovered at the scene.

There is no word yet on their identities.