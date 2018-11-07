Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The race in New Jersey’s third congressional district is too close to call. Officials say it could be days until the race is officially called.

It’s a critical seat in the balance of power. Republican incumbent Tom MacArthur is facing a strong challenge from Democrat Andy Kim, who is a former Obama administration official.

MacArthur has been an ally of Trump’s and is seeking his third term.

The battle for New Jersey’s Third Congressional District won’t be officially decided until next week, says Burlington County’s Election Board Chair. Burlington County says they received a record number of mail in ballots, 26,000 and are still counting those. Then they’ll count provisional ballots.

On Tuesday night, Kim and MacArthur both held 49 percent of the vote with votes still being tallied.

“While the polls closed four hours ago, the race is still too close to call, there will not be a result tonight,” said a spokesperson for Kim late Tuesday night.

“When we started this, no one thought we could do this. They were saying this was impossible and look what we’ve been able to do. We’ve been able to make this one of the most competitive races in the country,” said Kim.

Kim says he chose to run because he strongly opposes MacArthur’s work to replace parts of the Affordable Care Act.

Recent polls have Kim and MacArthur locked in a dead heat.

MacArthur dominated the vote back in 2016 winning the district by 20 percentage points.

“We’re feeling pretty good. He has been crossing the district about every day for the last two weeks. We’ve seen a lot of enthusiasm out there, we’ve seen a lot of enthusiasm at the door,” said Kim’s campaign spokesperson, Forrest Rilling.