PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — What would it take to lure an alien to earth?

Researchers from MIT think it could only take a laser through a telescope pointed in the right direction.

A new study published in “The Astrophysical Journal” says a 1 to 2-megawatt laser through a telescope would be strong enough to get an alien’s attention, if there are any aliens out there.

Lasers of that strength already do exist, however, a telescope large enough to create an alien signal is not currently in existence.