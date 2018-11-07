MIDTERM ELECTIONS:Get Full Election Results
(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Bob Woodruff Foundation)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – How would you like to go see Bruce Springsteen’s Broadway show?

Here’s what you have to do.

Donate $10 or more to the Bob Woodruff Foundation through the online charity auction site, “Omaze.”

The winner will fly to New York to see one of the final shows of “Springsteen on Broadway.”

Plus, they’ll get a private meet and greet with Bruce — and win a guitar signed by the Boss.

The Bob Woodruff Foundation helps military veterans.

