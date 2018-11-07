Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was killed after being struck by a school bus in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia on Wednesday evening.

The accident happened at Allegheny and Aramingo Avenues around 5:30 p.m.

Police say the school bus was traveling westbound on Allegheny Avenue when it struck the man who wandered into the street.

The victim, who was in his 30s, was transported to Hahnemann University Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

No children were on the school bus at the time.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

