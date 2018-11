Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – One person was injured in a house fire in the Feltonville section of the city on Tuesday night.

Firefighters were called to the 4800 block of North Palethorp Street at 8:45 p.m.

One person was transported to Temple University Hospital in an unknown condition.

The fire was placed under control shortly after 9 p.m.