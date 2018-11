Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

BEIJING (CBS) – Bill Gates isn’t messing around about new toilet technology.

He used a prop to talk about sanitation problems and how to solve them.

Gates held up a jar of actual human feces at the Reinvented Toilet Expo in Beijing on Tuesday.

The Microsoft founder used the jar to explain that viruses and bacteria can live in human waste.

His goal is to invent toilets that don’t need water or sewers.